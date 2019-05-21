Truxtun Park pool to open for 2019 season on Saturday

The City of Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department announced the outdoor Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park will open weekends starting Saturday, May 25 through Sunday, June 9. After that, the pool will be open daily through Labor Day.

“My family is excited for another season at the Truxtun Park Pool,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “We know that it is really the start of summer when the pool opens.”

Daily pool rates and season pass information can be found at www.annapolis.gov/truxtunparkpool.

All persons swimming in the pool must have on proper swim attire. Swim diapers, plus eco-suits, are required for children that are not toilet trained.

Swim lessons are offered to youth starting at six months of age. Lessons are provided to beginner, intermediate and advanced swimmers. For a complete list of swim lessons, dates and times, please go to pages 8 and 9 of the Summer Program Guide listed at www.annapolis.gov/programguide.

Pool Hours of Operation:

o Weekends only: May 25 – June 9, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

o Regular Season: June 15 – September 2

June 15 – July 20: Monday – Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 21 – September 2: Monday – Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday and Holidays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

o Lap Swim only: Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Truxtun Park Pool will host swim meets on June 15, June 22, June 29, July 6 and July 13. The pool will be open 1 to 6 p.m. on those dates.

This is the final season of the pool in its current state. At the close of this season, the pool will be rebuilt in its current location.

The pool is located at 251 Pump House Road in Annapolis.

