TOMORROW: Women’s Vehicle Maintenance and Purchasing Workshop

| May 10, 2019, 02:44 PM
Do you ever feel a little intimidated any time you have to take your vehicle in for service? You just wait for that phone call to tell you that you need $600 worth of parts & labor ON TOP OF the $300 you already agreed to. You ask yourself, “Is the additional work really necessary or am I being taken advantage of because I don’t know any better?” Buying a used car can be just as mystifying. What are those salespeople really talking about when they leave me alone in that tiny office off the showroom floor?

To learn how to de-mystify the vehicle purchasing and repair process, come out this Saturday, May 11, to the Women’s Vehicle Maintenance and Purchasing Workshop being hosted by Tag & Title Service of Maryland and Silver Star Service Center, located at 24 Old South River Road in Edgewater. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. and be done before noon. Tickets are available online!

Saturday’s workshop is the first of a series of educational workshops being sponsored by the father-daughter team of Joe Hall and Beth Caro. Joe oversees Silver Star Service Center, while his daughter Beth is president of Tag & Title Service.

Saturday’s workshop will include the following topics:

  • Purchasing a used car
  • When to bring your vehicle in for repairs
  • How to self-maintain your vehicle
  • How to prevent being ripped off or misled
  • Tilting and registering your vehicle
  • Vehicle insurance tips by a special guest
