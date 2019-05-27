The Letterman and comedian John Fugelsang headed to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

School Of Rock: Tribute to Led Zeppelin & Tribute to Indie Rock

Saturday, June 15

11am | $15

*All Ages Matinee

JD Simo Band

Thursday, June 20

8pm | $20

Comedian

John Fugelsang

Friday, August 2

8pm | $30

Del Florida

Sunday, August 18

8pm | $10, $15 day of show

Kentavius Jones

Friday, August 30

8pm | $20

Keiko Matsui

Tuesday, October 8

8pm | $45

Jon McLaughlin: Me & My Piano Tour

Sawyer

Friday, November 1

8pm | $26.50

The Lettermen

Saturday, December 7

8pm | $47.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

05/28 The English Beat

05/29 Tommy Tutone

05/30 The Docksiders (Dance Floor)

05/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Wyoming Exploded

06/01 Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones *All Ages Matinee

06/01 Chris Duarte & Indigenous

06/02 Vanessa Collier

06/03 Melanie Fiona

06/04 Yonder Mountain String Band w. Great Peacock

06/05 David Crosby & Friends

06/06 Junior Brown

06/07 Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers

06/08 Tal Wilkenfeld

06/09 Drag Brunch: Show Us Your Pride

06/09 Paul Gilbert of Mr. Big

06/10 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Motown: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Motown Inspired Originals

06/11 Gaelic Storm

06/12 Lorrie Morgan

06/13 The Slambovian Circus of Dreams

06/14 Darrell Scott

06/15 School Of Rock: Tribute to Led Zeppelin & Tribute to Indie Rock *All Ages Matinee

06/15 Intern John’s Revival Tour

06/16 Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes *Matinee Show

06/16 Anna Nalick w. Daniel Correa

06/17 Band of Heathens & Will Hoge

06/18 Steve Earle & the Dukes w. The Mastersons

06/19 Amy Grant

06/20 JD Simo

06/22 The Smithereens w. special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw

06/23 Marshall Tucker Band

06/26 Acoustic Alchemy

06/27 Euge Groove

06/28 Amy Helm

06/29 Pierce Edens & Sam Burchfield

06/29 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & more

06/30 The Four Freshmen *All Inclusive Experience Packages available

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB