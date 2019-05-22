The 2019 Blue Angels flight demonstration at Naval Academy in Annapolis

Earlier today, Glenn Miller for Eye On Annapolis was stationed to capture the Blue Angels as they buzzed over the Severn River. Yesterday was a spotting run to ascertain the nearby landmarks for pilots not familiar with the area and a “dress rehearsal” for the full flight demonstration. Here are Glenn’s photos from May 21, 2019.

The Blue Angels perform maneuvers during practice day on Tuesday, May 21, 2019

The Blue Angels took to the skies over Annapolis again this afternoon for the actual flight demonstration. Glenn Miller was out again on the 22nd and those photos will be uploaded a bit later tonight.

Several people had asked about the multi-year absence of “Fat Albert” the C-130 Hercules that typically accompanies the Blue Angels in support of the team. “Fat Albert has not been in Annapolis since 2015 when USNA graduate and Severna Park native, USMC Captain, Katie Higgins piloted the aircraft. Higgins, a 3rd generation aviator, was the first female pilot of the plane. We asked a spokesperson about it and the Marines (it is a Marine crew that flies it) is looking for a new “Fat Albert.” The current plane joined the team in 1970 and parts required for routine maintenance are becoming scarce. So we may see a return of “Fat Albert” in the future. Stay tuned.

Three USNA graduates are part of the flight crew for the Blue Angels. Event Coordinator, LCDR Adam Kerrick is a 2005 graduate; #2 Pilot, LT James Haley is a 2009 graduate; and #6 Pilot, LCDR Andrew Webb is a 2008 graduate.

The Blue Angels perform maneuvers during the flight demonstration on May 21, 2019

All images ©2019 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

