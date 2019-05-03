“Herrmann
Teen robbed at gunpoint at Pip Moyer Recreation Center

| May 02, 2019, 09:51 PM
On Tuesday evening, a 17-year old teen was robbed at gunpoint at the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis around 830pm; however, the robbery was not reported until the following day.

According to police, the teen was standing with three others (described as young adults) near the outdoor basketball courts. One member of the group produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s backpack and told the victim to leave the area.

The victim complied and left the area. He reported the robbery to the Annapolis Police Department on May 1.

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

