State’s MCIN strategy paying off to reduce crime across Maryland

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) announced that law enforcement agencies across Maryland have targeted violent gang and illicit drug trafficking organizations utilizing the Maryland Criminal Intelligence (MCIN) model, and recorded more than 100 arrests for the month of April. MCIN is a criminal justice strategy funded by the Hogan administration through the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. Announced by Governor Hogan in 2017, the MCIN strategy encourages local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to collaborate and share information to target, disrupt, and dismantle gangs, drug, firearm, and human trafficking operations.

“The Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network is a crucial tool for keeping Marylanders safe,” said Glenn Fueston, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. “Law enforcement agencies sharing information about the patterns and activities of criminal enterprises has resulted in hundreds of arrests of dangerous people believed to be involved in serious crimes that compromise our collective well-being. As more local, state, and federal partners join this collaborative effort, their hard work will no doubt yield significant progress in realizing Governor Hogan’s vision of a safer Maryland.”

Anne Arundel County Police

Two men were arrested April 1 on drug charges. The Anne Arundel County Police Quick Response and Northern Tactical Narcotics Teams served a search warrant on a home on Candlelight Lane in Glen Burnie where detectives seized:

21 baggies of crack cocaine

11.7 gram baggie of crack cocaine

458 grams of marijuana

Suspected heroin

Scales and packaging material

More than $3,000 in U.S. currency

A Smith and Wesson .357 Magnum revolver as well as ammunition

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS