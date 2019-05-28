Sign up for Bello Machre’s annual Every Step Counts 5K/Fun Run, Walk

Bello Machre proudly announces the return of its annual event Every Step Counts on Saturday June 8, 2019 from 7-12 pm at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Maryland.

Every Step Counts brings together over 500 people to support the children, teens, adults and seniors with developmental disabilities served by Bello Machre. Kunle Fadele, one of Bello Machre’s loving employees, shares “When you come to Every Step Counts, you are amongst the happiest people and the biggest celebration.”

Fun for the whole family, this event will feature moon bounce, face painting, children’s games and prizes, great food, and music. The event is designed to promote education and awareness about people with developmental disabilities who live and work within the community.

The walk/bike (1-mile) and 5K run course begins and ends at the Anne Arundel Community College and is suited for all ages. The 5K Run is a professionally timed event for each registered 5K participant. Awards will be presented to the fastest three times for both men and women, as well as in nine age groups. All participants under the age of 10 will receive a participation medal.

The event features Dimensional Health Care Associates as the Presenting Event Sponsor, who donated $20,000 to benefit children and adults with developmental disabilities in Maryland, served by Bello Machre. Additionally, Corporate Brokers demonstrated their commitment to the people Bello Machre supports as a Champion Sponsor, donating $10,000 and a major fundraising team with a goal of raising $20,000.

“Every Step Counts is a celebration of the extended Bello Machre family. Bello Machre continues to provide people with developmental disabilities a lifetime of loving care. Whether they are supported in one of our 60 wheelchair-accessible, community homes throughout Anne Arundel and Carroll Counties, or they are supported in their own homes and communities, the people we support can count on Bello Machre. As our largest fundraiser of the year, Every Step Counts helps us honor our promise to families that we will always be there for their loved ones,” says Dr. Robert T. Ireland, President and CEO of Bello Machre.

Individuals and teams are encouraged to raise money for Bello Machre or make a pledge to a specific person or Bello Machre home, with half of the money raised going directly back in the form of much needed services. This is a huge help to families and individuals in the Bello Machre community. Walkers, bikers and runners are encouraged to set up a personalized pledge page by texting ESC to 71777 to sign up and/or donate.

For additional questions about Every Step Counts, please contact Jenna Fisher at [email protected].

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB