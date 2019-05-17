Severna Park High’s Leadership Institute raises more than $25K for Make-A-Wish

Severna Park High School, led by the Leadership 2 students, raised over $25,000 for Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic this month.

Severna Park’s Leadership Institute is widely known for their dedication and drive to make a change and unite the community around them through service learning. Each of the past 5 years, the SPHS Leadership Institute has partnered with Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic to support local children. During this week, students plan events geared towards student involvement and, of course, raising money. This year, the students planned a Student-Teacher Volleyball Game, sold ‘Wish Kits’ containing student designed t-shirts sponsored by local businesses, a wristband, and tickets to the volleyball game, held restaurant nights each evening, and hosted themed spirit days within the school.

Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic strives to help children with critical illnesses and their families by planning and providing life-changing experiences through the power of a wish. When children are battling critical illnesses such as cancer, lymphoma, or neurological disorders, the power a wish can give them the hope they need to keep fighting. The Leadership Institute’s goal is to help make a difference in the lives of these children by providing the monetary support to help a child’s wish come true.

