Severna Park High seniors partner with Habitat for Humanity

Troy Barlow and Gavin Ivey, two seniors at Severna Park High School, and their team of six juniors partnered with Habitat for Humanity and participated in a youthbuild in a local Annapolis community on April 13 of this year. With other Habitat volunteers, the team did work on a house on Clay Street, putting up drywall. The house’s owners, local residents, have already been determined, and they were working on the house with the high school team.

While the youth built was the largest component of the team’s project, they also held a fundraiser and a clothing drive at Severna Park High School. For four days, Juniors sat at tables during lunch to collect donations, and clothing drive boxes were placed around the school. The team will donate the money and clothing to the local Habitat chapter.

After learning more about homelessness in Maryland, the pair decided that they wanted to make a difference in their local community. By partnering with Habitat they were able to make a large impact even with one day of hard work. The team is very grateful for the experience they got, and look forward to working with Habitat for Humanity again soon.

