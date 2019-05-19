Severna Park High leadership project provides goodie bags for critically ill children

Severna Park students took part in Elena Harris and Izzy Stone’s Leadership Institute Capstone Project by supporting children with critical illnesses and making goodie bags that will promote healing and positivity. The Leadership institute provides the opportunity to learn leadership skills through service leadership.

This semester, Elena and Izzy have created a new project that aims to lift the spirits of children at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center by partnering with Kids Helping Hopkins. To do this, their team assembled 50 goodie bags filled with coloring books, stickers, and various other toys.

“The Kids Helping Hopkins program provides students of all ages the opportunity to learn the importance of helping others without personal gain while nurturing life-long values: compassion, respect, citizenship, leadership and philanthropy.”

