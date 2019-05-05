“Serial” creator, Sarah Koenig is coming to Annapolis for an on stage conversation at Maryland Hall

Sarah Koenig put podcasting into the mainstream! Come spend an engaging evening with Koenig, the co-creator and host of SeriaI – the most listened to podcast in the history of the form – when she visits Annapolis for an on stage conversation at Maryland Hall on Friday, May 17 at 8 pm. Presented in Partnership with Maryland Hall and St. Anne’s School of Annapolis, tickets are on sale for this engaging evening.

Sarah Koenig is an award-winning journalist and the host and co-creator of the award-winning podcast Serial. She comes to Maryland Hall for a rare speaking engagement on creating Serial, storytelling – at least how to tell a good one! – and journalism in new media. There will be an opportunity for an audience Q&A. Launched in 2014, Serial is credited with bringing mainstream attention to the podcast format and has been downloaded more than 420 million times. Among other honors, Serial won the 2014 Peabody Award, the first time the award has been given to a podcast. In 2015, Koenig was named one of Time Magazine’s “The 100 Most Influential People.”

Serial is an investigative journalism podcast hosted by Koenig, narrating a nonfiction story over multiple episodes. The series was co-created and is co-produced by Koenig and Julie Snyder and developed by NPR’s This American Life. The breakout first season investigated the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, an 18-year-old student at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore shining a national spotlight on the trial and conviction of Adnan Syed.

Sarah Koenig began her career as a newspaper reporter – her first reporting job was at her weekly hometown paper. She lived in Moscow, Russia for several years, where she worked for the New York Times, and once she returned, went to work for the Concord Monitor in New Hampshire. She did stints as a crime reporter and then as a political reporter – the same beats she’d go on to cover at the Baltimore Sun.

In 2004 Sarah Koenig became a producer at the public radio show This American Life and has guest-hosted several times. Serial is produced by Serial Productions, which is co-owned by Koenig, Snyder, and Ira Glass. They released S-Town, a 7-part non-fiction podcast in March 2017. S-Town was downloaded more than 10 million times in the first four days of its release — setting a new record in the podcasting world. S-Town also won a Peabody Award in 2017.

“A Conversation with Sarah Koenig” takes place Friday, May 17 at 8 pm in the Main Theatre at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis MD 21401. Tickets are $25-35 (inclusive of all fees). For more information, visit MarylandHall.org or call 410-280-5640.

