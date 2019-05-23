Save the date—Military Bowl slated for Friday, December 27th!

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, today announced that its 12th annual game will kick off on Friday, Dec. 27 at noon ET. The game, between representatives of the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference, will be played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis and will be televised on ESPN.

In the 2018 Military Bowl, Cincinnati beat Virginia Tech, 35-31, in a thrilling game before a near-capacity crowd of 32,832. Since moving to Annapolis in 2013, the Bowl has played before an average stadium capacity of 96.2 percent and continues to positively impact the regional economy.

“The Military Bowl has become an end-of-year staple for so many fans, who continue to enjoy our game and support our mission of honoring the nation’s service men and women,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We can’t wait to welcome this year’s participating teams to the National Capital Region and celebrate another great game in Annapolis.”

This past year, for the ninth consecutive bowl season, the Military Bowl provided more than $100,000 to USO-Metro and provided complimentary tickets to military personnel and their families. The Bowl also benefits Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and their caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

