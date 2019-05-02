Reserve your space for the 2019 Wendi Winters PR Bazaar

It is impossible to pitch a good story to the media today! True? Or, is that fake news? What’s the best way to contact a reporter? What kinds of story ideas interest the media? How do you tell your story through video and social media? The 16th Annual “Wendi Winters” PR Bazaar, a unique, Annapolis – area version of Meet the Press, will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, in the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street, in Annapolis, MD.

The evening will provide a basic introduction to local media. Attendees will also learn how seasoned PR Pros work with the media. Everyone will have the opportunity to interact in a small group setting with all the panelists in the form of “speed networking!” The goal of the evening is to help local non-profits and business owners make connections with people who are in the business of “getting the news out.” Find out what they want – or don’t want. Learn the best way to contact them, make a lasting connection and best practices for getting your story out.

Invited panelists represent all types of media and PR Firms, including television, radio, online, newspaper, magazine and social media.

The PR Bazaar is open to the public. All are welcome to attend. The doors open at 6pm for registration and networking. Panel discussion begins at 6:45pm, followed by round table discussions. Those participating will receive a media directory of attending panelists, with tips on how best to get their message published.

Refreshments and snack will be served. The event is open to the public. Admission is a $20 before May 31, 2019, $25 after the door. Space is limited. To purchase your ticket, visit whatsuptix.com/events/wendi-winters-pr-bazaar. For more information, call Lisa Seborowski, 410.279.1596 or email [email protected].

Wendi Winters Memorial Foundation – Capital Gazette Community Editor, Wendi Winters, was always looking out for the small businesses and the non-profits in the area. For years, she hosted the “PR Bazaar” to help small businesses and non-profit organizations get their message in the media. WE continue to honor her and carry on her legacy with any proceeds benefiting the Wendi Winters Memorial Foundation (501c3 status pending). The foundation is designed to organize, promote, and operate programs that support local journalism, journalists and news organizations.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB