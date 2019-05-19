Ram’s Head acquires sixth restaurant in Key West!

The Rams Head Group acquired their sixth restaurant location on April 30th, 2019. The new restaurant is located in Key West, Florida.

Bill Muehlhauser, Rams Head founder and Key West resident of 10 years, is proud to announce the purchase. “We’re excited to grow our base here in Key West and bring the best in Food, Fun, and Beer to our community”.

The restaurant will continue to operate under its current name, Blue Macaw, until it transitions to Rams Head Southernmost Bar & Grill in early July 2019.

General Manager Corky Fertitta said, “We’re looking forward to introducing Key West to what has made Rams Head restaurants so successful – good food, craft beer, and free local music”.

Rams Head Presents, the music and event booking division of the Rams Head Group, was recently awarded the management of the Key West Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront. “Rams Head prides itself on bringing national artists to its venues and creating memorable concert experiences for visitors and locals alike,” said Muehlhauser. Rams Head and the City of Key West have begun discussions to solidify an operating contract and Rams Head hopes to bring 25 national shows to the venue each year in addition to community events.

Fordham and Dominion Brewing Company was founded at Rams Head Tavern in Annapolis, Maryland and has been brewing fine ales and lagers since 1995. Rams Head hopes to feature these craft brews as the foundation to their craft beer selection at Southernmost Bar & Grill.

Rams Head Southernmost Bar & Grill grand opening date and time will be announced via social media and ramsheadgroup.com.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB