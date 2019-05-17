Police investigating two incidents of shots fired near HACA properties

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating two incidents were gunshots rang out in two separate communities last night.

The first was in the 1100 block of Madison Street at 7:42 PM near the HACA managed Eastport Terrace community. On arrival, police did not find any victims or suspects.

About three hours later, at 10:53 PM, police received numerous calls for a a series of shots fired from numerous communities. Police responded to those communities and believe that the shots originated in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue in the HACA managed Robinwood community. Again, no victims or suspects were located.

