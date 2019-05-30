PODCAST: Check it out–Annapolis Arts Week starts on Saturday!

Annapolis has a thriving arts community. It might be music, sculpture, painting, performance art, woodworking, or instructing. June 1st through 8th is your chance to dive into it all! It is Annapolis Arts Week!

From plein air painters on the streets, to musicians on the stage, to muralists on the sides of buildings. From student exhibitions to those of renowned artists. From Maryland Hall to the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park to Prism to the Annapolis Towne Centre. First Sunday Arts Festival, Dinner Under the Stars…Annapolis will come alive from June 1 through 8 at the Third Annual Annapolis Arts Week.

This week, we speak with the director of Annapolis Arts Week, Darin Gilliam; Elizabeth Ramierez who is the president of the Annapolis Arts Alliance; and Anthony Henry who is the new GM at the Annapolis Towne Centre which has embraced it as they re-vision the popular shopping district.

Have a listen first, and then go explore Annapolis’ arts scene the first week of June.

