“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

BONUS CONTENT: Here are your summer beers, but remember to drink wiser!

| May 21, 2019, 08:02 AM

Rams Head

Today, we continue our monthly series (no set schedule other than monthly) about beer.  We have a huge distributer of beer right here in Annapolis–Katcef Brothers Inc. and they have a ton of experts on hand to de-mystify beer for us.  Now, full disclosure–I like beer! I like beer a lot!  But, I am not a beer snob and a Bud Light will suit me just fine.

This month, it is all about the summer beers of which many don’t really seem to be beers at all!  As for the beer… on tap (pun intended) is the line up of Stella, Floyds, Innis and Gunn, New Belgium, and Troegs! Warning, we go off topic quite a bit, but as Lauren said…have a great summer but “drink wiser” and be safe! Have a listen as this episode unfolds.

A quick note on the sound– we screwed up and forgot a critical piece to the recording process–the memory card. So this was recorded using Plan B–which we always have!

LINKS:

Come along on our beer journey!

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Mothers Day Brunch
Insert future code here