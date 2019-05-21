BONUS CONTENT: Here are your summer beers, but remember to drink wiser!

Today, we continue our monthly series (no set schedule other than monthly) about beer. We have a huge distributer of beer right here in Annapolis–Katcef Brothers Inc. and they have a ton of experts on hand to de-mystify beer for us. Now, full disclosure–I like beer! I like beer a lot! But, I am not a beer snob and a Bud Light will suit me just fine.

This month, it is all about the summer beers of which many don’t really seem to be beers at all! As for the beer… on tap (pun intended) is the line up of Stella, Floyds, Innis and Gunn, New Belgium, and Troegs! Warning, we go off topic quite a bit, but as Lauren said…have a great summer but “drink wiser” and be safe! Have a listen as this episode unfolds.

A quick note on the sound– we screwed up and forgot a critical piece to the recording process–the memory card. So this was recorded using Plan B–which we always have!

