Christian Schwien, a 4th Class Midshipman from the 27th company, ended his afternoon on a high note. Schwien was the 4th Class Midshipman who capped the Herndon Monument in 1:05.05. While not a record, it is one of the fastest time since 1988. 2010 does not count (0:02.02) because the monument was not greased

