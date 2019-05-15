Peep Show Pop-Up at ArtFarm

Entertainer and producer Callie Pigeon will return to ArtFarm Annapolis with another installment of Peep Show Pop-Up on Saturday, May 18, at 8pm. The event will feature live performances, local artisans, and rum cocktails courtesy of Lyon Distilling Company. A $5 donation is suggested for admission.

Described by Pigeon as “part burlesque show, part pop-up shop, and part cocktail party”, Peep Show Pop-Up premiered last November at ArtFarm’s former West Street location.

The May event will feature burlesque performances by local entertainers Ginger Jameson and London St. Juniper, with Pigeon as host/emcee. In addition to performing, St. Juniper will be vending items from her retro-vintage clothing line, Vicious Poodle Pinup, and Jameson will be selling wares from her jewelry and accessories line, The Shrinkatorium.

“I’m thrilled to be producing in ArtFarm’s new space, and particularly excited to showcase the talents of [Jameson and St. Juniper] in such an unconventional setting”said Pigeon. “We’re proud to be Annapolis’s only post-Preakness Pop-Up Peep Show!”

ArtFarm is located at 111 Chinquapin Round Road in Annapolis.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB