“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Peep Show Pop-Up at ArtFarm

| May 15, 2019, 06:44 PM
Rams Head

Entertainer and producer Callie Pigeon will return to ArtFarm Annapolis with another installment of Peep Show Pop-Up on Saturday, May 18, at 8pm. The event will feature live performances, local artisans, and rum cocktails courtesy of Lyon Distilling Company. A $5 donation is suggested for admission.

Described by Pigeon as “part burlesque show, part pop-up shop, and part cocktail party”,  Peep Show Pop-Up premiered last November at ArtFarm’s former West Street location.

The May event will feature burlesque performances by local entertainers Ginger Jameson and London St. Juniper, with Pigeon as host/emcee. In addition to performing, St. Juniper will be vending items from her retro-vintage clothing line, Vicious Poodle Pinup, and Jameson will be selling wares from her jewelry and accessories line, The Shrinkatorium.

“I’m thrilled to be producing in ArtFarm’s new space, and particularly excited to showcase the talents of [Jameson and St. Juniper] in such an unconventional setting”said Pigeon. “We’re proud to be Annapolis’s only post-Preakness Pop-Up Peep Show!”

ArtFarm is located at 111 Chinquapin Round Road in Annapolis.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Mothers Day Brunch
Insert future code here