Paul Reed Smith, Gary Grainger, and Dennis Chambers to lead Master Classes at Maryland Hall this summer

This Summer, guitar maker Paul Reed Smith, world renowned drummer Dennis Chambers and legendary rhythm section Gary and Greg Grainger will fulfill a long time dream at Maryland Hall: open a music school/camp for Maryland! The 1st Annual Music Master Classes for Aspiring Musicians is a 6-day music event and summer camp for ages 12 and up. Session Directors Greg Grainger, Gary Grainger and Paul Reed Smith along with special guest teachers and artists including Dennis Chambers will guide aspiring musicians through a legendary week of Master Classes this August 19-24.

The legendary drummer Dennis Chambers of Santana, Parliament-Funkadelic (P-Funk) and John Scofield fame will headline Master Classes in this special summer camp/music school experience. The classes are open to anyone ages 12 and up. All attendees will be given real ways to view music, experience music and improve their abilities to play music in a weeklong classroom and Master Class environment. The teaching staff includes some of the best professional musicians Maryland has to offer including Paul Reed Smith and the Grainger Brothers.

Open to all skill levels and instruments, the Master Classes will delve into three main areas: Rhythm, Harmony and Melody. The 6-day event includes 5 days of Master Classes and a final Performance Showcase Day. The Showcase will feature some of the students who have shown special skills, growth and dedication. As part of the Master Classes’ mission to become a Music School for all students in Maryland – scholarship opportunities are available.

The Master Class Summer Camp is ideal for anyone with a passion for music: parents of children looking for a music summer camp, adults interested in a unique way to spend their summer vacation, and retirees who want to learn alongside legends!

Smith and The Grainger Brothers introduced their Master Class model at Maryland Hall last December. Young guitarist Nathan Wickham of the band Annapolis Revival said of the experience, “Paul Reed Smith’s emphasis on rhythm made a lot of sense. Thank you!” Other feedback included, “Master class was excellent. Can’t wait until Maryland Hall has another one!,” “Loved the class and the interaction with the band teachers!,” and “The master classes were terrific. Can’t wait until Maryland Hall does it again!

What : 1 st Annual Music Master Classes for Aspiring Musicians. Tuition: $500/person | $625/person with lunch

: 1 Annual Music Master Classes for Aspiring Musicians. Tuition: $500/person | $625/person with lunch When : Monday – Friday, August 19-23, 9:30 am – 4 pm (Master Classes) & Saturday, August 24, 2 – 6 pm (Showcase).

: Monday – Friday, August 19-23, 9:30 am – 4 pm (Master Classes) & Saturday, August 24, 2 – 6 pm (Showcase). Where : Maryland Hall, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, Maryland

: Maryland Hall, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, Maryland How: For more information, visit MarylandHall.org/prs or call 410-263-5544. For Scholarship information, call the Maryland Hall Education Department at 410-263-5544 x20.

About the Session Directors & Guest Teachers:

Paul Reed Smith – Session Director

Smith is an internationally known guitar maker, musician and guitar player. In addition to performing and recording with his own band, Paul has played with artists such as Vertical Horizon, Creed and Santana. He was honored by Vintage Guitar Magazine as a Hall of Fame inductee 2011 and was named Maryland’s Small Business Owner Person of the Year in 2002.

Gary Grainger – Session Director

Gary Grainger’s seamless approach to virtually any style of music makes him one of the most sought after bass players in the world. He has performed and done thousands of recordings, tours and TV appearances with such notable artists as John Scofield, Dennis Chambers, Nancy Wilson, Roger Daltrey, Rod Stewart, Nick Lowe, Nelson Rangel, George Duke, Acoustic Alchemy and Eric Marienthal.

Greg Grainger – Session Director

A skilled architect of rhythm, Greg Grainger is surprisingly fresh in his artistry and musical perspective. Upon hearing him, it is easy to see why Whitney Houston signed him for her 1988 world tour, why Britain’s Rhythm Magazine called his work “solid and tasteful” dubbing him a “rhythm master” and why he is the drummer for international jazz artists such as Acoustic Alchemy and Kim Waters. Along with being a highly skilled drummer and teacher, he was the Musical Director for Maysa (the voice of Incognito’s Deep Waters and A Shade of Blue).

Dennis Chambers –Guest Teacher

Chambers is an American drummer who has recorded and performed with John Scofield, George Duke, Brecker Brothers, Santana, Parliament/Funkadelic, John McLaughlin, Niacin, Mike Stern, CAB, Greg Howe, and many others. He was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 2001. Despite a lack of formal training, Chambers has become famous among drummers for his special techniques and speed. Chambers is particularly regarded for his ability to play “in the pocket.” He has helped many young drummers, the most prominent being Tony Royster, Jr. Chambers began drumming at the age of four years, and was gigging in Baltimore-area nightclubs by the age of six.

