Odenton man arrested on child pornography charges

On December 4th, 2018, the Anne Arundel County Police Child Abuse Unit began an investigation into another report of a suspect uploading child pornographic images to a particular internet site. The information was also provided by the “National Center for Missing and Exploited Children” (NCMEC). Over the next several months Child Abuse Detectives served several subpoenas and search warrants in an effort to identify the perpetrator.

On March 15, 2019, Detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at an address in the 300 block of Baldwin Road in Odenton, Maryland. The suspect, identified as Christopher John Edwards, a twenty six year old male of the same address was on scene and interviewed. Several electronic items were seized and later examined by the Anne Arundel County Digital Forensic Unit.

The forensic download of the suspect’s electronic devices provided detectives with corroborating evidence. On May 16th, 2019, Child Abuse detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Christopher Edwards for possession of child pornography. On May 17th, 2019, Edwards was located at his address and taken into custody without incident.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on these above incidents or suspects to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

ARRESTED:

Christopher J Edwards | 26 | 300 block of Baldwin Road | Odenton, MD 21113

Source : AACoPD

