“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

New Superintendent nominated for Naval Academy

| May 06, 2019, 10:35 AM
Rams Head

Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer and Chief of Naval Operations ADM. John M. Richardson have nominated RADM Sean S. Buck (USNA Class of 1983) for appointment to the rank of vice admiral and assignment as the next superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland.

Buck is a career naval flight officer and is currently serving as commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet in Mayport, Florida.  He has an extensive operational background to include command of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11, and recently served as the chief of staff to the plans and policy director for the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C.

The date of the change of command is yet to be determined, pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate, but is expected sometime this summer, likely after graduation and before I-Day.

For more information about the Naval Academy, visit: www.usna.edu or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/USNavalAcademy.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Mothers Day Brunch
Insert future code here