New Superintendent nominated for Naval Academy

Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer and Chief of Naval Operations ADM. John M. Richardson have nominated RADM Sean S. Buck (USNA Class of 1983) for appointment to the rank of vice admiral and assignment as the next superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland.

Buck is a career naval flight officer and is currently serving as commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet in Mayport, Florida. He has an extensive operational background to include command of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 11, and recently served as the chief of staff to the plans and policy director for the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C.

The date of the change of command is yet to be determined, pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate, but is expected sometime this summer, likely after graduation and before I-Day.

For more information about the Naval Academy, visit: www.usna.edu or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/USNavalAcademy.

