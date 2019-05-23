Naptown Anti-Dope Move(meant) meeting on May 25th

On Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morris Blum Senior Building, the City of Annapolis will host the sixth Community Engagement Session to bring together resources, professionals, and community members to break the stigma of addiction and bring awareness to fatal overdoses in the City of Annapolis. The Naptown Anti-Dope Move(meant) is free and open to the public.

“This event raises awareness about the opioid fatal overdose rates in the City of Annapolis. A majority of the fatal overdoses in the City in 2018 impacted African American men. This event will bring together clinicians and treatment providers directly to community members in Morris Blum apartments.”

The Naptown Anti-Dope Move(meant) Community Engagement Sessions is a community engagement initiative coordinated by the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement.

The launch event took place December 1, 2018 at the American Legion Post on Forest Drive in Annapolis. The second was held at the Robinwood Community Center January 26th. The third took place, February 16th at the Eastport Community Center. The fourth took place, March 30th At the Stanton Community Center. The fifth was in May at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center.

This sixth session will be held Saturday, May 25 at 701 Glenwood Street in Annapolis (at the Morris Blum Senior Building) and will be hosted by Mayor Gavin Buckley and William Rowell, the director of Public Engagement and Community Relations.

The event will feature food, music, storytelling, resources, education, harm reduction information, testimonials and free CPR and Narcan training. For more information, visit: www.annapolis.gov/NAM

