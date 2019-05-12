More than 300 participated in Scenic Rivers Land Trust’s Walk for the Woods

Scenic Rivers Land Trust, in partnership with Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, celebrated the 14th Walk for the Woods at the Bacon Ridge Natural Area in Crownsville on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The annual event promotes families exploring the outdoors and public access to the Bacon Ridge Natural Area, the county-owned property that is permanently protected from development by a conservation easement co-held by Scenic Rivers and Maryland Environmental Trust.

Over 300 participants, including families, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts, turned out to explore the 900+ acre natural area on a variety of guided hikes, including bird watching, amphibian searches, archaeology, and naturalist hikes. Attendees also were encouraged to explore the 5+ miles of temporary trails on their own.

“Bacon Ridge is truly a hidden gem in Anne Arundel County,” said Nina Fisher, president of Scenic Rivers’ Board of Directors. “It is a perfect example of the power and the value of protecting our natural and scenic lands. Our goal with Walk for the Woods is to increase access to and awareness of this precious resource in our own backyards.”

County Executive Steuart Pittman attended the event to participate in the “Say My Name” remembrance ceremony, which is held annually in conjunction with the Walk for the Woods to honor the African-American patients interred in the Crownsville State Hospital Cemetery with only numbers to mark their graves. Before the remembrance ceremony, Pittman presented Scenic Rivers Land Trust with an executive citation in celebration of the nonprofit’s contributions to the County’s ecological health and in honor of the organization’s 30th anniversary.

Several educational programs were held throughout the day, including an artifacts display by the Department of Planning and Zoning’s Cultural Resources Division; the popular with children “Feet, Tails, and Fins” aquatic wildlife program presented by experts from Coastal Resources, Inc.; and the “Say My Name” remembrance ceremony conducted by local historian Janice Hayes-Williams and attended by both Pittman and County Councilmember Lisa Rodvien.

“Seeing so many members of our community, as well as County leadership, enjoying and engaging with our natural resources is encouraging,” said Scenic Rivers’ executive director, Rick Leader. “This year, Scenic Rivers is celebrating 30 years of protecting land and water in Anne Arundel County and this event is an urgent reminder of why we need to move quickly to permanently protect more of our natural resources before it’s too late.”

