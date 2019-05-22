Millersville man sentenced to 60 years for sexual abuse of minor, rape and child pornography

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Victor Hugo Banuelos, 50, of Millersville, entered a plea of guilty on March 13, 2019 to sexual abuse of a minor, second degree rape and child pornography and was sentenced to 60 years in prison by the Honorable J. Michael Wachs.

“Any sexual assault is truly a heinous act. However, it is even more deplorable when those actions are committed upon a minor,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “The State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting those individuals who commit offenses against the most innocent residents in our community.”

In August 2018, Anne Arundel County Police assisted the Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services in responding to an anonymous complaint from the Brooklyn Park neighborhood regarding allegations of inappropriate acts against a minor. The complaint identified Mr. Banuelos as the alleged offender of the minor. As part of their investigation, police interviewed Mr. Banuelos and during the course of the interview he admitted to the sexual abuse of the 6-year-old victim from December 2017 to August 2018.

At the sentencing, Judge J. Michael Wachs referred to the crime as one of the worst cases of child abuse he had seen in his career.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Ann Burkhart prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

