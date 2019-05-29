“Mike Wallace Is Here” — special screening TONIGHT at Maryland Hall

The Annapolis Film Festival is screening the highly acclaimed feature documentary film, Mike Wallace is Here, at Maryland Hall’s Bowen Theater on Wednesday, May 29. 2019, at 7 PM. The doors will open at 6:30 PM.

Mike Wallace is Here, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, offers an unflinching look at the legendary reporter, who interrogated the 20th century’s biggest figures in his over fifty years on air, and his aggressive reporting style and showmanship that redefined what America came to expect from broadcasters. Unearthing decades of never-before-seen footage from the 60 Minutes vault, the film explores what drove and plagued Wallace, whose storied career was entwined with the evolution of journalism itself.

Never before has journalism in America been so hotly debated. At a time when it seems like the hard-hitting question is fighting for its right to be asked, Mike Wallace is Here turns the tough question loose on its inventor to understand how we got here and what’s really at stake.

“Take a look at the history of any nation which has lost its freedoms, and you’ll find that the men who grabbed the power also had to crush the free press” — Mike Wallace

The dangers of a fractured and disrespected press are evident today on a daily basis. Echo chambers abound, talking heads toe party lines, and politicians attempt to convince the public that facts—and truth—don’t matter. The sharp-edged, astute documentary Mike Wallace is Here looks for inspiration in a different time, in the work of one of the most fearless, confrontational broadcast journalists of the last 50 years… and finds motivation for those holding truth to power in the present day.

This screening is part of an ongoing relationship between Maryland Hall and the Annapolis Film Festival, with the support of the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film and New Media, in the Bowen Theater that will bring regular film screenings of independent and new release films to Annapolis.

To attend this screening, tickets are $15 each and are available for advanced purchase online at www.annapolisfilmfestival.com. Day of screening tickets will be a “CASH ONLY RUSH LINE” for $20 and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Maryland Hall is located at 801 Chase Street in Annapolis.

The 2020 festival will take place in downtown Annapolis March 26-29, 2020.

To find out more, please visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.com.

