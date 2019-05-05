May is Maryland Podcast Month
Go on. Listen to a podcast this month. Listen to several!
Founded in 2018, Maryland Podcast Month brings together podcasts of all stripes together cross-collaborate and cross-promote in order to create more opportunities for podcasts to get new listeners. Maryland Podcast Month is non-partisan and non-ideological and consists of all sorts of locally produced conduct, including podcasts about news, politics, sports, life, culture, food, wrestling, and other shows.
“Maryland Podcast Month is all about shining a light on locally produced content,” said Brian Griffiths, founder of Maryland Podcast Month. “There’s a lot of great content in Maryland that does not receive the attention that it deserves. By working together we hope to be a rising tide that lifts all boats.”
Shows participating in Maryland Podcast Month include:
- Red Maryland Radio, the flagship show of Maryland’s leading political news and opinion site RedMaryland.com.
- The Marc and Lowell Show, featuring WBAL’s Lowell Melser and his life-long friend, Marc Ronick.
- Kirk and the Crab, featuring legendary Baltimore radio personality Kirk McEwen and Jimmy’s Famous Seafood’s John Minadakis
- The Langer Cast, featuring national politics coverage from WBAL Radio’s Andrew Langer and Jerry Rogers.
- The Conduit Street Podcast, the podcast of the Maryland Association of Counties.
- The Eye on Annapolis Daily News Brief, sharing top stories from the Annapolis Area.
- The Maryland Crabs, A rambling podcast covering the issues facing Marylanders. Sprinkled with Old Bay.
- Section 336, a personality-driven sports show featuring Josh Sroka, Matt Sroka, and Bert Rode
- JB’s Drive-in Movie Podcast, a show providing irreverent views about movies from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s.
For all shows participating in Maryland Podcast Month, please visit the official page of Maryland Podcast Month at marylandpodcastmonth.com.
