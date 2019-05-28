May 28, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (USNA GRADUATION, HACA PLAN, APD SUED, BWI GUNS)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Many thanks to today’s sponsor…. Mac Medics, located conveniently in Severna Park and Lanham. Check them out–you’ll never go back to the mall!

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…The USNA graduated on Friday and Acting Secretary of Defense Shanahan had some great words for new Ensigns and 2nd Lieutenants. The City of Annapolis is trying to curtail violence in public housing. Annapolis Department is facing another lawsuit. BWI is on target for a record year for gun seizures at security checkpoints. Two MUST ATTEND events getting underway this week. And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast