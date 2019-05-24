May 24, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (HENSON RESPONDS, JONES PROTESTS, MR TRASH WHEEL AUCTIONS)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Many thanks to today’s sponsor…. Mac Medics, located conveniently in Severna Park and Lanham. Check them out–you’ll never go back to the mall!

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…Delegate Henson responds to the HACA lawsuit. Speaker Jones wants a plaque in the State House gone. Mr Trash Wheel is auctioning off some trash. Preakness viewership is down. Listen to our Saturday Legacy Business Series. Commissioning and Graduation are today. Our picks for the weekend include the free music at City Dock from the Naval Academy Band, grand re-opening weekend at Capital SUP, the Temptations at Maryland Hall, Chow for a Cause for Seeds 4 Success and the City’s Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying. And of course…George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast