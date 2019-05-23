May 23, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (HACA AND ANNAPOLIS SUED, HOGAN HOLDS BILLS, ATTEMPTED RAPE)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Many thanks to today’s sponsor…. Mac Medics, located conveniently in Severna Park and Lanham. Check them out–you’ll never go back to the mall!

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…The Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis and the City are being sued in Federal court by residents alleging discrimination and many other charges. Police investigating an attempted rape in Glen Burnie. Governor Hogan is sitting on some bills and canceled a bill signing ceremony scheduled for today. Hero’s Lacrosse is shuttering. And I encourage you to listen to our Saturday series with legacy businesses–up this Saturday (at noon) The Cyphers Agency! It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast