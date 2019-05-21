Maryland Black Bears bring on new Assistant General Manager

The Maryland Black Bears have hired Jason Deskins to be Assistant General Manager and Head Scout. Jason will also serve as a Scout for the Youngstown Phantoms, the Black Bears USHL affiliate. The Michigan native played collegiate hockey at Miami University (OH) and then went on to play professionally for four years. During his playing career, he was voted the Michigan Hockey Junior Player of the Year and was a three-year Captain with Miami University.

After retiring, Jason decided to pursue a career in hockey as a coach and scout. He has coached at various levels of youth hockey in Michigan. In his years of developing teams and players, he has coached 3 Michigan Amateur Hockey Association State Championship teams, won the High-Performance Hockey League regular season and playoff championship and has amassed a 199-65-15 record as a Head Coach. Jason has been a scout for the NAHL, OHL, and USHL.

During his tenure with the Port Huron Fighting Falcons (NAHL), the team won the North Division and competed for the Robertson Cup with a team that had eight NCAA Division I College Commitments. In his time in the OHL and USHL, he has been an integral part of building teams and identifying top prospects for the NCAA and the NHL. Jason and his wife, Christine, live in Macomb, MI with their sons, Andrew and Jacob.

“We are excited to add Jason to our staff as Assistant GM and Head Scout,”said Maryland Black Bears Head Coach Clint Mylymok. “Jason has a wealth of experience in player personnel and is aligned with what type of players the Black Bears want to represent the franchise on and off the ice. He has a strong history in preparing players for college hockey and is well respected by all NCAA coaches. This is a great hire for the Black Bears and Black Bear Nation should be ecstatic.”

“It is an honor to be named Assistant General Manager and Head Scout of the Maryland Black Bears,” said Jason Deskins. “I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to working with Clint and our scouting staff to piece together a team that Black Bear Nation will be proud of. I want to thank Clint Mylymok, Brandon Gotkin, Robyn Remick, Murry Gunty, Ryan Scott and the entire Black Bear family for trusting me to be a part of their franchise. I will work tirelessly to ensure that the Black Bears are in a position to have success each and every time they step on the ice. I am eager for the challenge and cannot wait to get started.”

Chris Ceransky will step down as Head Scout of the Maryland Black Bears to shift his focus on Team Maryland as their Hockey Director. Chris will continue to contribute to the Black Bears as their Southeast Regional Scout.

“Chris did a great job jumpstarting this program during our Inaugural Season and are very happy he will be staying on as our Southeast Regional Scout,” said Coach Mylymok. “He put in countless hours with the Black Bears and is an integral part of our ongoing growth and presence in the Atlantic region. We cannot thank Chris enough for the job he has done.”

