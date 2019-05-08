Marshall Tucker Band and Art Sherrod up next at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Marshall Tucker Band
Sunday, June 23
8pm | $67.50
Nick Moss Band
Tuesday, July 9
8pm | $22.50
Albert Castiglia & Selwyn Birchwood
Wednesday, July 17
8pm | $24.50
Parker Millsap
Sunday, July 21
8pm | $25
Art Sherrod Jr
Saturday, July 27
8pm | $34.50
Al Jardine: A Postcard From California w. a Founding Member of The Beach Boys
Sunday, July 28
8pm | $66.50
Sara Evans: Say The Words Tour
Friday, September 13
8pm | $79.50
Paula Poundstone
Friday, December 6
6:30pm | $56
UPCOMING SHOWS:
05/09 John Paul White of The Civil Wars w. Erin Rae
05/10 The Clarks
05/11 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee
05/11 Mac McAnally
05/12 Michael Martin Murphey *All Ages Matinee
05/12 Here Come The Mummies w. Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
05/13 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic
05/14 Gordon Lightfoot
05/15 BB King Blues Band feat. Michael Lee
05/16 Keller Williams
05/17 The Capitol Steps
05/18 Nita Strauss w. Kore Rozzik *All Ages Matinee
05/18 Bobcat Goldthwait & Dana Gould: The Show with Two Heads!
05/19 Peter Mayer & Brendon Mayer
05/20 The English Beat
05/21 Amy Ray Band w. Amanda Ann Platt & The Honeycutters
05/22 Savoy Brown feat. Kim Simmonds
05/23 Cracker
05/24 + 05/26 Comedian Preacher Lawson
05/25 Rodney Crowell *All Ages Matinee
05/25 N.E.W. Athens Performing the Music of R.E.M.
05/27 Dishwalla
05/28 The English Beat
05/29 Tommy Tutone
05/30 The Docksiders (Dance Floor)
05/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Wyoming Exploded
6/01 Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones *All Ages Matinee
6/01 Chris Duarte & Indigenous
6/02 Vanessa Collier
6/03 Melanie Fiona
6/04 Yonder Mountain String Band w. Great Peacock
6/05 David Crosby & Friends
6/06 Junior Brown
6/07 Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers
6/08 Tal Wilkenfeld
6/09 Paul Gilbert of Mr. Big
6/10 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Motown: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Motown Inspired Originals
6/11 Gaelic Storm
6/12 Lorrie Morgan
6/13 The Slambovian Circus of Dreams
6/14 Darrell Scott
6/15 Intern John’s Revival Tour
6/16 Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes *Matinee Show
6/16 Anna Nalick w. Daniel Correa
6/17 Band of Heathens & Will Hoge
6/18 Steve Earle & the Dukes w. The Mastersons
6/19 Amy Grant
6/22 The Smithereens w. special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw
6/23 Marshall Tucker Band
6/26 Acoustic Alchemy
6/27 Euge Groove
6/28 Amy Helm
6/29 Pierce Edens & Sam Burchfield
6/29 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & more
6/30 The Four Freshmen
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
