Marshall Tucker Band and Art Sherrod up next at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Marshall Tucker Band

Sunday, June 23

8pm | $67.50

Nick Moss Band

Tuesday, July 9

8pm | $22.50

Albert Castiglia & Selwyn Birchwood

Wednesday, July 17

8pm | $24.50

Parker Millsap

Sunday, July 21

8pm | $25

Art Sherrod Jr

Saturday, July 27

8pm | $34.50

Al Jardine: A Postcard From California w. a Founding Member of The Beach Boys

Sunday, July 28

8pm | $66.50

Sara Evans: Say The Words Tour

Friday, September 13

8pm | $79.50

Paula Poundstone

Friday, December 6

6:30pm | $56

UPCOMING SHOWS:

05/09 John Paul White of The Civil Wars w. Erin Rae

05/10 The Clarks

05/11 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee

05/11 Mac McAnally

05/12 Michael Martin Murphey *All Ages Matinee

05/12 Here Come The Mummies w. Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

05/13 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic

05/14 Gordon Lightfoot

05/15 BB King Blues Band feat. Michael Lee

05/16 Keller Williams

05/17 The Capitol Steps

05/18 Nita Strauss w. Kore Rozzik *All Ages Matinee

05/18 Bobcat Goldthwait & Dana Gould: The Show with Two Heads!

05/19 Peter Mayer & Brendon Mayer

05/20 The English Beat

05/21 Amy Ray Band w. Amanda Ann Platt & The Honeycutters

05/22 Savoy Brown feat. Kim Simmonds

05/23 Cracker

05/24 + 05/26 Comedian Preacher Lawson

05/25 Rodney Crowell *All Ages Matinee

05/25 N.E.W. Athens Performing the Music of R.E.M.

05/27 Dishwalla

05/28 The English Beat

05/29 Tommy Tutone

05/30 The Docksiders (Dance Floor)

05/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Wyoming Exploded

6/01 Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones *All Ages Matinee

6/01 Chris Duarte & Indigenous

6/02 Vanessa Collier

6/03 Melanie Fiona

6/04 Yonder Mountain String Band w. Great Peacock

6/05 David Crosby & Friends

6/06 Junior Brown

6/07 Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers

6/08 Tal Wilkenfeld

6/09 Paul Gilbert of Mr. Big

6/10 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Motown: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Motown Inspired Originals

6/11 Gaelic Storm

6/12 Lorrie Morgan

6/13 The Slambovian Circus of Dreams

6/14 Darrell Scott

6/15 Intern John’s Revival Tour

6/16 Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes *Matinee Show

6/16 Anna Nalick w. Daniel Correa

6/17 Band of Heathens & Will Hoge

6/18 Steve Earle & the Dukes w. The Mastersons

6/19 Amy Grant

6/22 The Smithereens w. special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw

6/23 Marshall Tucker Band

6/26 Acoustic Alchemy

6/27 Euge Groove

6/28 Amy Helm

6/29 Pierce Edens & Sam Burchfield

6/29 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & more

6/30 The Four Freshmen

