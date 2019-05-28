Man arrested in attempted rape in Glen Burnie

On Sunday, May 26, 2019, officers responded for a sex offense that occurred in the 7400 block of Baltimore Annapolis, Boulevard, Glen Burnie, Maryland. An adult female advised that at approximately 11:15 a.m., she was walking on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard near Crain Highway in Glen Burnie where an unknown male began speaking to her. The male talked her into walking to a more secluded area, where he removed her clothing and performed a sex act on her, against her will. The victim was able to push him off of her and the suspect left the area on foot.

The Sex Offense Unit initiated an investigation into this incident. Multiple detectives and officers canvassed the area looking for the suspect. Detectives also scoured the area for any possible surveillance systems which may have captured the crime.

Within hours a person matching the suspect description was located by detectives at a nearby business in the 7400 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, Glen Burnie, Maryland. Through interviews and physical evidence recovered from the scene, the suspect was positively identified as Kevin Arnold France Jr., a twenty-nine year old male with no fixed address. Kevin France was charged with Second Degree Rape, a Fourth Degree Sex Offense and Second Degree Assault. The suspect is currently incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no bond status.

This has been and is a very active and ongoing investigation. The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information on this incident or any other incidents involving the suspect to come forward by calling the Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

