Lothian teen arrested for MS-13 killing in Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County Police have arrested a 14-year old from Lothian (South Anne Arundel County) along with two others in the brutal murder of a 14-year old girl from Adelphi.

Prince George’s County Police discovered the body of a the missing Adelphi teen in a creek near the B-W Parkway in Riverdale.

Police say that the teen, Ariana Funes-Diaz, 14, appears to have been attacked with a bat and a machete–a trademark of the MS-13 gang.

Police did arrest three suspects and one is still at large. Josue Fuentes-Ponce, 16, of Bladensburg; Joel Escobar, 17, of Northeast D.C., and Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi, 14, of Lothian, have been arrested and charged as adults with first degree murder.

DC Metro Police say the three suspects as well as the victim were involved in a gang-related kidnapping in April. The group, along with two others took a man from the Benning Road Metro station to an abandoned house where he was beaten and robbed.

Police believe some members of the group believed Funes-Diaz might go to the police with information on that crime. They took her to a wooded area near where the body was found and beat her to death.

Police have said that Fuentes-Ponce and Escobar were members of MS-13.

