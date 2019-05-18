“Herrmann
Legacy Business Spotlight: K&B True Value Hardware

| May 18, 2019, 12:00 PM
Where do you go when you need a thingamabob or a doohickey on a weekend? It doesn’t matter if you are gardening, cooking, fixing, or decorating…there’s a good chance K&B True Value has what you are looking for!

We sat down with Jared Littmann to talk about the local hardware store that is celebrating 40 years of business in 2019. We talk about the history, the focus of how he buys environmentally sound products and how he gives back to our schools year after year!

Have a listen and for more information, here is your link!

Up next Saturday: The Cyphers Agency

