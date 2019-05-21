Leadership project for Severna Park High puts on Earth Day Festival

Student Leaders at Severna Park High School came together to help organize and market this years Earth Day Festival. Through the power of social media along with more traditional methods such as road signs, students at Severna Park High School helped contribute to the crowd of hundreds at this years festival. On top of this student leaders helped gather a group of almost 25 volunteers to actively participate at the festival and make sure it ran smoothly. Thanks to this the festival was a success with hundreds of attendees, fifty vendors, and a positive experience for all. Attendees went home with free trees, healthy dog treats, and other eco-friendly products making sure there was something for everybody who came.

“The Earth Day Festival was an amazing experience and I am proud to have been a part of it”-Michael Isakov

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB