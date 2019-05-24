June has a full calendar on the Schooner Woodwind

Hard to believe but another sailing season is approaching the halfway point for the Schooner Woodwind! Visitor or local, we can’t recommend the Woodwind highly enough. Even the salty sailor needs to sit back and let someone else man the helm every now and then. And there is not a better way to see Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay than on one of the Woodwinds!

Check out what is in store for June!

June 3: “ Sail Away” while learning the history of the Chesapeake Bay aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Join us as Michael John William tells us about this history of schooners. When you set sail from downtown Annapolis, you see the gorgeous historic skyline that has welcomed ships in for centuries. We sail past the United States Naval Academy and into the Chesapeake Bay. Come listen to the stories that make up the fabric of history in this terrific town. Topics change weekly. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

June 4: Beer Tasting Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: We feel that everyone should be able to enjoy great, craft beer while sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. And on every Tuesday’s sunset sail, we feature 3 beers from a regional micro-brewery. In June, a representative from the DC Brau Brewery will be aboard to educate in a very casual manner about beer. You will sample three, 4 oz samples of this month’s feature brewery while sailing from Annapolis on a 2-hour cruise. When finished with the sampling, you may purchase your favorite beers for the rest of the sail.

Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack.

June 5: Wednesday Night Sailboat Racing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooners Woodwind & Woodwind II: Be part of the action every Wednesday night as the two wooden schooners, Woodwind & Woodwind II, compete in Annapolis’ summer racing series. Help the crew or sit back and watch 130 racing sailboats! Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. 6:25pm-8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

June 6: Sailing Cruise with live music aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Enjoy music performed by Matt & Katie of Stick Mob during a two hour sunset cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and returns at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

June 9: June Wine in the Wind : Join us for a two hour sail around the Chesapeake Bay while sampling wonderful wines. A representative will introduce you to four special wines while we are under sail. The cruise will be a relaxing sail including 3-oz samples of each of the four wines featured. Along with each wine is a delicious, perfectly paired bite (we call them magnificent morsels) to go with each wine. Includes a take-home, boat friendly, wine glass by Go Vino with the Woodwind’s logo on it. You will be able to raise the sails, steer the boat or just sit back and relax with your wine and food. Wine and menu to be determined.

Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 4:00pm, returning at 6:00pm. Tickets are $83/adult maximum 40 guests.

June 10: “ Sail Away” while learning the history of the Chesapeake Bay aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Join us as William Ridgley tells us about this history of Annapolis. When you set sail from downtown Annapolis, you see the gorgeous historic skyline that has welcomed ships in for centuries. We sail past the United States Naval Academy and into the Chesapeake Bay. Come listen to the stories that make up the fabric of history in this terrific town. Topics change weekly. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

June 11: Beer Tasting Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: We feel that everyone should be able to enjoy great, craft beer while sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. And on every Tuesday’s sunset sail, we feature 3 beers from a regional micro-brewery. In June, a representative from the DC Brau Brewery will be aboard to educate in a very casual manner about beer. You will sample three, 4 oz samples of this month’s feature brewery while sailing from Annapolis on a 2-hour cruise. When finished with the sampling, you may purchase your favorite beers for the rest of the sail. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

June 12: Wednesday Night Sailboat Racing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooners Woodwind & Woodwind II: Be part of the action every Wednesday night as the two wooden schooners, Woodwind & Woodwind II, compete in Annapolis’ summer racing series. Help the crew or sit back and watch 130 racing sailboats! Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. 6:25pm-8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

June 13: Sailing Cruise with live music aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Enjoy music performed by Mike & Kelly Lange during a two hour sunset cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and returns at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

June 16: Father’s Day Brunch Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot, Schooner Woodwind : This wonderful three-hour brunch cruise includes one free Bloody Mary or Mimosa and delicious food. Menu: Bacon, Ham, Caramelized Onion and Swiss Cheese Quiche Square, Spinach and Tomato Quiche Square, Mini Muffins and Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread, Fruit with Honey Ricotta, Grilled Shrimp with hominy, lime, cilantro and corn, Sliced Hanger Steak with balsamic grilled onions, chimichuri sauce, Mini Brioche Rolls and Butter

Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 10:00am, returning at 1:00pm. Tickets are $94/adult and $54/child under 12 yrs., maximum 40 guests.

June 16: Father’s Day Brews In The Breeze Sail : Sail on a lunchtime cruise on the Chesapeake Bay. Lunch will be served buffet style while sailing on the beautiful Bay! Adult tickets include lunch, two beers, and unlimited soda and water. Additional beer will be available for purchase. Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 1:30pm, returning at 3:30pm. Tickets are $88/adult and $54/child under 12 yrs., maximum 40 guests. Menu: Herb Grilled Chicken with tomato couli, Grilled Shrimp with hominy, lime, cilantro and corn,

Bistro Slaw: fennel, leeks, crunchy cabbage, Power Salad: butternut squash, quinoa, pistachios, curry-maple vinaigrette, Mini Brioche Rolls and Butter & Assorted Cookies and Bars

Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 1:30pm, returning at 3:30pm. Tickets are $88/adult and $54/child under 12 yrs., maximum 40 guests.

June 17: “ Sail Away” while learning the history of the Chesapeake Bay aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Join us as Dave Gendell tells us about this history of Annapolis. When you set sail from downtown Annapolis, you see the gorgeous historic skyline that has welcomed ships in for centuries. We sail past the United States Naval Academy and into the Chesapeake Bay. Come listen to the stories that make up the fabric of history in this terrific town. Topics change weekly. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

June 18: Beer Tasting Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: We feel that everyone should be able to enjoy great, craft beer while sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. And on every Tuesday’s sunset sail, we feature 3 beers from a regional micro-brewery. In June, a representative from the DC Brau Brewery will be aboard to educate in a very casual manner about beer. You will sample three, 4 oz samples of this month’s feature brewery while sailing from Annapolis on a 2-hour cruise. When finished with the sampling, you may purchase your favorite beers for the rest of the sail. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

June 19: Wednesday Night Sailboat Racing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooners Woodwind & Woodwind II: Be part of the action every Wednesday night as the two wooden schooners, Woodwind & Woodwind II, compete in Annapolis’ summer racing series. Help the crew or sit back and watch 130 racing sailboats! Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. 6:25pm-8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

June 20: Sailing Cruise with live music aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Enjoy music performed by Jason Ager during a two hour sunset cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and returns at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

June 24: “ Sail Away” while learning the history of the Chesapeake Bay aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Join us as Kevin Brooks tells us about this history of Annapolis. When you set sail from downtown Annapolis, you see the gorgeous historic skyline that has welcomed ships in for centuries. We sail past the United States Naval Academy and into the Chesapeake Bay. Come listen to the stories that make up the fabric of history in this terrific town. Topics change weekly. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

June 25: Beer Tasting Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: We feel that everyone should be able to enjoy great, craft beer while sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. And on every Tuesday’s sunset sail, we feature 3 beers from a regional micro-brewery. In June, a representative from the DC Brau Brewery will be aboard to educate in a very casual manner about beer. You will sample three, 4 oz samples of this month’s feature brewery while sailing from Annapolis on a 2-hour cruise. When finished with the sampling, you may purchase your favorite beers for the rest of the sail. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

June 26: Wednesday Night Sailboat Racing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooners Woodwind & Woodwind II: Be part of the action every Wednesday night as the two wooden schooners, Woodwind & Woodwind II, compete in Annapolis’ summer racing series. Help the crew or sit back and watch 130 racing sailboats! Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. 6:25pm-8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

June 27: Sailing Cruise with live music aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Enjoy music performed by the Eastport Oyster Boys during a two hour sunset cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and returns at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

