Iron Rooster and Newks join Brigance Brigade to say #ALSBites

The Brigance Brigade Foundation today announced it is once again partnering with some of Baltimore’s favorite bar and restaurants for its 4th annual ALS Bites! Campaign during ALS Awareness Month in May. ALS Bites!, the month-long campaign to raise awareness and funds for people battling ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), will benefit the Foundation’s mission to equip, encourage and empower people living with ALS (PALS.)

Each participating establishment is supporting ALS families in our community, by selecting one menu or drink item and donating the proceeds back to the Foundation at the end of ALS Awareness Month.

These restaurants understand that ALS truly bites and they invite everyone to join them in biting back this May.

For those looking to support the Foundation, as well as great local restaurants throughout the month of May, come out and taste the Brigance Brigade-themed items at the following participating locations:

1. 101 Deli Bar – Spiked Hibiscus Lemonade (Choice of Vodka, Gin, or Tequila with Hibiscus and Lemonade)

2. Abbey Burger Bistro (Federal Hill and Fells Point locations) – Waffle Fry Nachos

3. Ale Craft Brewery – Brigance Braggot Beer

4. Banditos Bar + Kitchen – Weekend at Birmy’s (Tequila Siete Leguas Rep, watermelon juice, lime juice, hibiscus syrup, and jalapeno)

5. Full Tilt Brewing – Brigance Brigade Kolsch

6. Iron Rooster (Annapolis, Canton, Hunt Valley & McHenry Row locations) – Blue Plate Menu (Breakfast Quesadilla, Southern Cali Wrap & ALS RoosTart)

7. Jimmy’s Famous Seafood – Original Crab Cake and O.J. Crush

8. Lib’s Grill (Maple Lawn & Perry Hall) – Brigance Crush

9. Newk’s Eatery (Annapolis and Gambrills locations) – Q Sandwich Pairing and Newk’s Crushing ALS Sangria

10. Nick’s Fish House – Angler Sandwich

11. Vagabond Sandwich – Brigance Brigade BBQ Burger

“ALS is a cruel disease, but with the funds raised by our partner restaurants we are able to equip, encourage and empower people living with ALS by providing the equipment, technology and resources they need to thrive,” said Stephanie Chall, Executive Director of the Brigance Brigade Foundation. “We are so grateful to all of the new and returning restaurants helping us bite back against ALS this May; I invite everyone to grab your friends and family and enjoy a great meal for a great cause.”

When visiting a participating restaurant in May be sure to share your foodie photos using #ALSBites!

