Hogan celebrates Department of Natural Resources 50th ‘birthday’

Governor Larry Hogan recently took part in the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) annual employee meeting and the department’s 50th anniversary celebration at Sandy Point State Park. Governor Hogan was joined by DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio and more than 400 dedicated public servants diligently working to preserve, protect, restore, and enhance Maryland’s environment for this and future generations.

“The Department of Natural Resources enhances every Marylander’s quality of life with open public spaces, tree plantings, access to waterfronts, restoration of rivers and streams, and so much more,” said Governor Hogan. “I am honored to be here today to commemorate the 50th anniversary of a department that touches every part of our great state and whose employees work hard to change Maryland for the better every day.”

“Today, our department comprises more than 1,300 employees, along with countless volunteers, who are continuing our proud and vital mission,” Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Ricccio said. “As we look forward to the next 50 years and beyond, I am confident we will continue building a resilient Maryland for all to enjoy.”

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources officially began its existence on July 1, 1969. Formed as a merger of five existing state agencies — Chesapeake Bay Affairs, Game and Inland Fish, Water Resources, Forest and Parks, and the Maryland Geological Survey. The department assumed most operations of the previously existing Board of Natural Resources, which itself was a descendent of the state Conservation Commission.

