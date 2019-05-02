Hit and Run: Child struck while boarding school bus

On May 2, 2019 at approximately 7 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police responded to the area of Shoreline Blvd. and Bayou Bend Blvd. in Laurel for a hit and run accident.

Officers learned that an 8-year-old child was struck by a dark colored SUV type vehicle while attempting to board a school bus.

The child was transported to a local pediatric center with serious but NON-LIFE THREATENING injuries.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have witnessed this or with surveillance cameras to please give them a call at 410-222-8610.

