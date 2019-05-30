Green Drinks to celebrate Annapolis Arts Week at the Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre

Annapolis Green will celebrate how the arts are going green in the city with a fun Green Drinks event at the Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre on Tuesday, June 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. as a feature of Annapolis Arts Week.

“A vibrant community encompasses not only protection of the environment but also support for local businesses and the arts,” said Annapolis Green co-founder Lynne Forsman. “We are thrilled that the Garden Theatre has taken on a sustainability role and that we can celebrate that with them in their 50th year.”

The Summer Garden Theatre will be in the midst of its first show of the season in its unique open-air venue, the musical “Crazy for You.” This romantic comedy musical features a book by Ken Ludwig with music by George and Ira Gershwin, including “I Got Rhythm,” “Embraceable You,” and “Nice Work if You Can Get It.” Green Drinkers will enjoy a performance of “Someone to Watch Over Me,” one of the best-known numbers from the show.

The Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre is a non-profit community theatre led by volunteers. The Green Drinks event will celebrate the theatre’s sustainability practices along with its musical accomplishments.

Annapolis Arts Week began in 2017, when local art-based associations joined together to produce a week-long celebration of the area’s artists and musicians. This year’s program will feature Paint Annapolis and First Sunday Arts Festival, while also creating an opportunity to spotlight gallery exhibits, live music, performing arts, and block parties.

Green Drinks will feature complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. Admission to Green Drinks is free, but a donation of $10 is requested. For more information, log on to annapolisgreen.com.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB