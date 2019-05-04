Get Crooked Fest coming to Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds on June 1

The Get Crooked Fest is taking place June 1st at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. The Get Crooked Fest is taking place June 1st at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds.

Chesapeake Bay for the community. Get Crooked Fest was organized to bring a fantastic festival with local music and local beer to Anne Arundel County, and support a great cause as well! The inaugural Get Crooked Fest is excited to have the Oyster Recovery Partnership as a lead sponsor and proceeds will go towards supporting their efforts to build a healthierfor the community.

As far as music goes…Jimmie’s Chicken Shack is the featured headliner. They will be supported with other acts such as Stolen Rhodes, Yellow Dubmarine, Joey Harkum, and more!

On the beer side, Crooked Crab Brewing Company is partnering with Jailbreak, Hysteria, RAR and Monument City to round out the Maryland craft beer selection.

For more info and tickets…. www.getcrookedfest.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB