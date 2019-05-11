Galways Bay, Brian Boru, and Killarney House win “Reader’s Choice” in Capital

The diners have spoken! Galway Bay Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar, located in downtown Annapolis, along with Brian Boru Irish Pub in Severna Park and Killarney House Irish Restaurant & Pub in Davidsonville, were recently named as winners in The Capital’s 2019 Readers Choice Awards. Readers Choice is a tradition that offers readers of The Capital the opportunity to give kudos, congratulations, and thanks to local businesses for the services, staff, and products that businesses offer the local community.

Galway Bay, located at 63 Maryland Avenue in the heart of the Annapolis Historic District, was named as the Best Irish Pub by The Capital’s readers. Brian Boru, at 489 Ritchie Highway in Severna Park, and Killarney House, located in Davidsonville at 584 Central Avenue, were named Finalists in the Best Irish Pub category. All three authentic Irish pubs are owned and operated by Emerald Hospitality and Consulting and have been awarded numerous other recognitions throughout the years. The group recently added Pirates Cove Restaurant & Dock Bar in historic Galesville to their lineup of restaurants serving fine food and drink with warm and welcoming hospitality.

Owners Michael Galway and Anthony Clarke, along with their dedicated management team and hospitality team members, take pride in providing a truly Irish experience to Anne Arundel County locals and visitors. Each pub’s unique décor, Irish artifacts, antiques, and comfortable surroundings offer diners the opportunity to enjoy friends, great food, and premium beverages, along with award-winning Irish hospitality. They strive to create a memorable experience that will bring customers back time and again.

For more information about each location, visit their website or call:

Galway Bay www.galwaybaymd.com 410-263-8333

Brian Boru www.brianborupub.com 410-975-2678.

Killarney House www.killarneyhousepub.com 410-798-8700

