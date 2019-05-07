Free summer workouts for teens at Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the Unites States and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, invites high school teenagers ages 15 to 18 to work out for free at its Baltimore area clubs from May 15 through Sept. 1 as part of its nationwide Teen Summer Challenge initiative. Free fitness classes specifically for teenagers will also be available Monday through Friday via certified fitness trainers.

Additionally, all teens who sign up beginning May 15 are automatically entered into Planet Fitness’ Scholarship Sweepstakes. By the end of summer, 51 lucky teens across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., will be randomly selected to receive a $500 scholarship, and one teen will receive a $5,000 grand prize**. Teens will also have the chance to win exciting prizes on Planet Fitness’ Twitter and Instagram channels throughout the summer, such as club swag, movie tickets and wireless headphones.

To sign up, visit any of the following area Planet Fitness locations: Aberdeen, Abingdon, Elkton, Forest Hill, Golden Ring, Perry Hall, Towson, Reisterstown, Baltimore City – Inner Harbor, Mondawmin Mall, Alameda, Reisterstown Rd, Glen Burnie, Dundalk, Pasadena, Ft. Meade, Reisterstown, Westminster and Catonsville. Teens under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at sign-up.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services recently released new physical activity guidelines, which revealed that 80 percent of Americans do not currently meet the recommended amount of physical activity. The guidelines also challenge youth (ages 6 to 17) to pursue a minimum of 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each day.

In fact, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance Survey, 67.5 percent of high school students in Baltimore do not currently meet the 60-minute daily activity threshold on at least five or more days per week. More so, 15.3 percent of high school students in Baltimore are classified as overweight, while 18.6 percent are considered obese.

Planet Fitness’ Teen Summer Challenge offers a solution for teenagers eager for an opportunity to stay active during the summer when school sports programs, gym classes or after school activities wind down. It builds on a successful local program first launched last summer in New Hampshire, Planet Fitness’ home state.

In addition to opening its doors to all teens ages 15 to 18 all summer long, Planet Fitness also offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more.

For more information on the Teen Summer Challenge, including how to sign up for the free membership, visit PlanetFitness.com/TeenSummerChallenge.

