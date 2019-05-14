“Herrmann
Four candidates file to run for Alderman in Ward 6 special election

| May 13, 2019, 11:30 PM
There are four candidates in the running for the Ward 6 Aldermanic seat vacated by Delegate Shameka Henson when she resigned two weeks ago.

  • George Gallagher (R), another local resident
  • DaJuan Gay (D), who opposed Henson in the Democratic primary in 2017
  • Yiannes Kacoyianni (D), a local resident
  • Kenny Kirby (D), who served as Alderman prior to Henson. Kirby did not run for re-election in 2017

So, it looks like there will be a three-way primary for the Democratic spot on the general election ballot and a single name primary on the Republican side. Absent any unaffiliated or write-in candidates, it seems that Gallagher will square off against Gay, Kirby, or Kacoyianni on July 2, 2019 in the general election.

Eye On Annapolis will be contacting all four candidates for audio interviews about their positions and why they want to represent Ward Six.

