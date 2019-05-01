For the Love of the Library raises nearly $90K to support enhancements

Officials with the Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation have announced their sixth annual For the Love of the Library event raised $88,173 – a 36% increase over last year’s total. The money raised will fund enhancements at all 16 branches.

Held again at the Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library, more than 260 guests enjoyed appetizers and desserts by Ken’s Creative Kitchen, a wine and beer bar, auction, paddle raise and the premier of a special video featuring customers sharing the impact of the library in their lives.

At the event, County Executive Steuart Pittman described the importance of the library and the need for strong public and private funding. He thanked the event volunteers including: events chair Karen W. Smith and committee members Nancy Almgren, Pam Buckenmaier, Jane Campbell-Chambliss, Linda Dodge, Gretchen Dolan, DeDe Duncan-White, Anna Greenberg, Nancy Nolan, Marc Rodriguez, Florence Smoot, Amy Steindler and Trish Strott.

Annapolis attorney Sue Ford, of Council, Baradel, Kosmerl, and Nolan, served as auctioneer for a live auction and conducted the paddle raise, which together raised $29,350 that evening. Twenty-two sponsors added $41,000 toward the total and ticket sales generated an additional $11,100. Other donations made up the balance.

Foundation sponsors for the event included: The Brick Companies, Anne and Barry McKown, Taishoff Family Foundation, Tony Wheeler, Council Baradel Attorneys at Law, Koons Toyota Annapolis, A&G Management Company, Bay Point Wealth Management, BrightView Senior Living, Brilliant Eye Associates, John and Cathy Belcher, CN Cromwell Paving, Comcast, Crosby Marketing, Pat Edwards, Ginger Cove, Holden & Campbell Attorneys at Law, Kagan Stern Law Firm, Lucie Lehmann, RB Digital, Walsh and Associates CPA and Day Weitzman – Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. In-kind sponsors included: ADEK Productions, Buck Distributing, Kens Creative Kitchen, Sugar Farm Productions and Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits.

For the Love of the Library 2020 will be held in the new Annapolis Library set to open in the spring of next year.

