FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL: Chow for a Cause on May 25th

It’s food truck season, and a new festival in Annapolis is gathering the best mobile eateries, beer and music for charity.

The inaugural Chow for a Cause Charity Food Truck Festival is set for Saturday, May 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. outside Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The festival will have at least 10 food trucks serving super-sized portions of their most popular items.

Several ticket options include craft beer or a non-alcoholic drink with the food. Attendees can get two food choices and a drink for $29, while a $75 Grub Pass includes four food choices, unlimited craft beer, a souvenir beer mug and seating in a VIP tent.

Festival attendees can expect barbecue from The Smoking Swine; tacos, burritos and quesadillas from Pablo’s Toc O’s and Breaking the Borders; wraps and sandwiches from Truck of Deliciousness, WOLO Eats and Bistro Lunch Box; pizza from Dizzy Cow, seafood from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and sweet treats from Iced Gems and Quinn’s Ice.

The event will benefit Seeds 4 Success, an Annapolis nonprofit that provides tutoring and mentorship programs, and teaches academic and life skills to children in grades 3-12 from low-income communities.

Seeds 4 Success Executive Director Najiba Hlemi knows the popularity of food truck events as the former executive director of the DMV Food Truck Association. She envisions Chow for a Cause becoming a signature Annapolis spring food truck festival that also increases awareness of the great work being done by Seeds 4 Success.

“We’ve had a wonderful response from great Annapolis-area food trucks and beyond,” said Hlemi. “Chow for a Cause will have something for everyone, and we look forward to making the event a gem on the food truck festival circuit every spring.”

The family and pet-friendly Chow for a Cause will have live music from Timmie & Tambo and Dalia, a bounce house, face painting and other activities for children. Youth age 12 and under get into the event for free. Festival volunteers also get free admission along with a two chow, one drink ticket.

Chow for a Cause is a no-cash event and all food and admission tickets must be purchased online in advance or at the festival gate. Purchase tickets online and save 10 percent with the promotional code “Summer” here: www.eventbrite.com/e/chow-for-a-cause-a-charity-food-truck-festival-tickets-57146322188.

