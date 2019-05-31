First Sunday Arts Festival to kick off Annapolis Arts Week on June 2nd

The First Sunday Arts Festival returns to downtown Annapolis on Sunday June 2nd from 11am to 5pm. This monthly free admission arts festival, held on the first Sunday of each month now through November, packs the Annapolis Arts District with around 130 artisans at each event. The June 2nd event welcomes a group that traveled here from Estonia to visit Annapolis, which is a sister City to Annapolis. Wana Wõromaa Wunkorkestri band will be doing 2 performances during the festival and will be doing a musical workshop between the performances and are sponsored by the Estonia Embassy. The Estonia Embassy will also be onsite to answer questions and we will be proudly flying the Estonia Flag along West Street.

At the Fireman’s memorial on Calvert Street there will also be a memorial service at 1pm to honor our firefighters.

In addition to the artisans there is café dining, food trucks, art galleries and live entertainment along the first three blocks of West Street and on Calvert Street in Whitmore Park, it is the start of Annapolis Arts Week. So you will see plein air painters throughout downtown painting. It is also a good time to tour the many art galleries in town as many of them will have new exhibits.

Performance Schedule:

Weisman Park – Next to Visit Annapolis Visitors Center

11am -1pm Alexander Peters

2pm – 4pm Starvation Army Band

Stan and Joe’s Saloon Parking Lot

1115am-1145am Wana Wõromaa Wunkorkestri

12pm-1245pm Monarch Academy Bands

115pm -2pm Dance In Motion Academy

2pm-230pm Wana Wõromaa Wunkorkestri

3pm – 5pm Rickshaw Lizard

2nd block of West Street

1130am-130pm Kristi Lynn Allen

2pm – 4pm Lucia Valentine

Whitmore Park – Sponsored by Priddy Music Academy

12–1pm Chris Sacks Band

1-2pm Naptown Sings and Plays

2-3pm Priddy Acoustic

3- 4pm Mac + Blue

4-5pm Priddy Bands

Now in its 17th year, this festival has become the premier monthly regional destination for those looking to purchase directly from artisans from May to November. The festival includes paintings, photography, furniture, sculpture, glass, pottery, woodturnings, home décor, jewelry, textiles and more. “It has become an economic generator for the local economy attracting thousands of visitors to each event that shop from the artisans as well as the shops, galleries and restaurants throughout downtown Annapolis,” says Erik Evans the Executive Director of the Annapolis Arts District. The festival is free admission and has several parking garages located right next to the festival.

Free Festival parking is available at

John Whitmore Garage (25 Clay Street) is free until 4pm or $2 all day.

Calvert Street Garage (19 St. Johns Street) is free all day.

Other nearby paid parking is located at

Gotts Court Parking Garage (entrances on both Calvert St. and Northwest St.)

Knighton Parking Garage (Colonial Ave. and West St.)

After visiting the festival be sure to take a stroll and explore the Annapolis Arts District and Downtown Annapolis. This historic city is filled with great galleries, museums, boutiques, entertainment venues, historic sites and restaurants. The Visit Annapolis Visitors Center is located right in the festival at 26 West Street and can give you directions and tips on how to best explore The City Of Annapolis, Maryland.

New artisans are encouraged to apply to be part of the First Sunday Arts Festivals. Lean more about the festivals at www.firstsundayarts.com

