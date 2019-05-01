First Sunday Art Festival returns this Sunday

The First Sunday Arts Festival returns to downtown Annapolis on Sunday May 5th from 11am to 5pm. This monthly free admission arts festival, held on the first Sunday of each month now through November, packs the Annapolis Arts District with around 130 artisans at each event. This event attracts both local Annapolis area artists and those from around the mid-Atlantic region. This is always a popular destination for art lovers and those wishing to purchase hand crafted made in the USA items directly from the artisans and crafters.

In addition to the artisans there is café dining, food trucks, art galleries and live entertainment along the first three blocks of West Street and on Calvert Street in Whitmore Park. For May 5th (Cinco de Mayo) the entertainment includes several groups with Latin American roots including DE COLORES, which performs traditional Mexican dance. CENTRO CULTURAL BOLIVIA dance group from Bolivia and the 2019 Maryland Traditions Heritage Award winner Los Hijo ‘e Plena group with music of Puerto Rico.

Performance Schedule:

Weisman Park next to Visit Annapolis

11:00am – 11:45am DE COLORES Dance

11:45am – 12:15pm CENTRO CULTURAL BOLIVIA Dance

12:15pm – 1:00pm DE COLORES Dance

2:00pm-4:00pm Reggie Wayne Morris Band

Stan and Joe’s Saloon performance area

12:00pm – 2:00pm Los Hijo ‘e Plena

3:00pm – 5:00pm Fast Eddie & The Slowpokes

City Gate

11:30am – 1:30pm Jeff Smith

2:00pm – 4:00pm Vince Borrelli Performances

Whitmore Park

12:00pm – 5:00pm Priddy Music Academy Bands

Now in its 17th year, this festival has become the premier monthly regional destination for those looking to purchase directly from artisans from May to November. The festival includes paintings, photography, furniture, sculpture, glass, pottery, woodturnings, home décor, jewelry, textiles and more. “It has become an economic generator for the local economy attracting thousands of visitors to each event that shop from the artisans as well as the shops, galleries and restaurants throughout downtown Annapolis,” says Erik Evans the Executive Director of the Annapolis Arts District. The festival is free admission and has several parking garages located right next to the festival.

Free Festival parking is available at

John Whitmore Garage (25 Clay Street) is free until 4pm or $2 all day.

Calvert Street Garage (19 St. Johns Street) is free all day.

Other nearby paid parking is located at

Gotts Court Parking Garage (entrances on both Calvert St. and Northwest St.)

Knighton Parking Garage (Colonial Ave. and West St.)

After visiting the festival be sure to take a stroll and explore the Annapolis Arts District and Downtown Annapolis. This historic city is filled with great galleries, museums, boutiques, entertainment venues, historic sites and restaurants. The Visit Annapolis Visitors Center is located right in the festival at 26 West Street and can give you directions and tips on how to best explore The City Of Annapolis, Maryland.

New artisans are encouraged to apply to be part of the First Sunday Arts Festivals. Lean more about the festivals at www.firstsundayarts.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB