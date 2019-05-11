Fawcetts returns as sponsor to the Annapolis to Newport Race

A trip to Fawcett Boat Supplies should be a must for any Annapolis-area sailor getting ready to go offshore.

Fawcett provides one-stop shopping for all the essentials required for long-distance passage, so it makes perfect sense for the iconic local company to serve as primary sponsor for the Annapolis-to-Newport Race.

“From our perspective it’s exactly the type of event Fawcett should be involved with,” longtime general manager Bill Griffin said. “We’re all about helping customers prepare for offshore sailing so it’s right up our alley. We do that in a soup to nuts way from foul weather gear to safety equipment to deck hardware.”

“We’ve had a very close relationship with Annapolis Yacht Club since we were founded in 1948,” Griffin said. “For as long as I can remember, Annapolis-to-Newport Race competitors have been coming here to prepare and provision their boats.”

This marks the third straight edition of Annapolis-to-Newport that Fawcett, located on Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis, has served as the official marine supplier. Griffin said Fawcett has set up a special account for Annapolis-to-Newport Race participants and those customers receive a discount on many products in the store.

Griffin listed the following as must have products for a major offshore passage such as the 475-nautical mile Annapolis-to-Newport: Proper inflatable life jacket with tether, personal strobe light, sea boots, top-of-the-line foul weather gear and other waterproof clothing layers, reusable water bottle, and Pelican Case to protect valuable electronics.

“Going offshore is a major undertaking and it is wise to make a checklist of all that is needed to do so. Sailors will find that just about every item on that checklist can be found at Fawcett Boat Supplies,” Griffin said. “I would guess that 20 to 30 percent of participants have never done this race before and those folks need to be well prepared. All they need to do is visit our store and we will help them out.”

Fawcett Boat Supplies also supported several of the Annapolis-to-Newport “What to Expect” seminars. Mark Parris participated in the safety briefing while Fawcett provided gear for the medical briefing with samples from Adventure Medical Kit.

Fawcett also provides each A2N boat with a special cooler made by Horizon Coolers. This high-quality soft cooler features the Fawcett Boat Supplies and Annapolis-to-Newport Race logos.

Annapolis Yacht Club is thrilled to welcome back several other loyal sponsors for the 2019 edition of A2N, which starts June 7 and 8 on the Chesapeake Bay. Headlining the list are Helly Hansen (official A2N merchandise), Team One Newport (official gear partner), DiMillo’s Yacht Sales (VIP and press boat), Global Yacht Concierge (VIP), Weather Routing Incorporated (official forecasting), and SpinSheet Magazine (media partner).

This is the third time WRI will be providing weather information for the Annapolis-to-Newport Race and there will be forecasts issued daily from June 7 through 12. These forecasts will be available by visiting the link on the event’s webpage. Weather maps and products specifically created for this event are also available at that link.

In addition, skippers and navigators can create their own complimentary trial account for SeaWeather.net, a supplemental online service provided by WRI, by visiting the following link:

seaweather.net/events.php?r=annapolisnewport

This account will connect competitors with additional forecasting products and charts specific to the 2019 Annapolis to Newport Race. Note that this SeaWeather.net trial does not include WRI’s customized forecasts for the event. Those can be found at the following link:

wriwx.com/clientproduct.php?id=7163

DiMillo’s Yacht Sales, based in Portland, Maine, is providing VIP and press boats for the second straight edition of Annapolis-to-Newport. This year, DiMillo’s on the Chesapeake, which is located on the West River, will be providing a brand-new Sabre 48 for the on-water viewing pleasure of special guests.

“It’s a Down East, lobster-style boat that is the perfect platform for viewing the start and finish of a sailboat race,” said Bradley Peer, a yacht broker at the DiMillo’s marina on the West River.

DiMillo’s, which also has an office in Oxford, Maryland, is the largest dealer for Sabre and Back Cove yachts. Peer said the West River location has a full complement of Back Cove and Sabre designs from 32 feet up to 48 feet.

Peer and fellow local broker Brett Starke will provide cold brew concentrate and Open Seas Coffee for the VIP guests aboard the Sabre 48.

“We have the inventory to provide a VIP and are happy to do so,” Peer said. “We jumped at this opportunity to be involved with this event because we wanted to support the rich legacy of sailboat racing in Annapolis.”

